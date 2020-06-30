TAMPA BAY AREA (Tampa Bay Newswire/CW44 News At 10) –

(June 30, 2020) – The University of South Florida announced today the appointment of Allison Crume as Associate Vice President and Dean of Undergraduate Studies. Crume, an experienced higher education leader, will provide strategic direction and leadership to a unit that will continue to drive the innovative policies, programs and practices that established USF as a national model for student success.

Crume comes to USF from Florida State University, where she has served in progressive administrative roles since 2006, and most recently as Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and adjunct faculty in the College of Education. Having earned her doctorate in higher education administration from FSU, Crume brings both scholarly and practical experience on the topics of student access, retention and graduation while creating a safe, welcoming educational environment for all students. Working closely with FSU’s Undergraduate Studies unit on numerous projects, she helped to enhance student academic resources and culture on the Tallahassee campus. She is committed to equitable access to success, inclusive excellence, and the removal of all barriers that obstruct a student’s path to timely graduation.

“USF is pleased to welcome a proven student-centered education leader and scholar,” USF Provost and Executive Vice President Ralph Wilcox said. “Dr. Crume is a dedicated and accomplished professional who understands the importance of equity of access and success for both freshmen and transfer students, a core priority of USF’s mission and vision.”

USF is recognized as a national leader in student success, demonstrating unprecedented gains in both student retention and graduation rates. The six-year graduation rate dramatically improved by 25 percent since 2009, reaching 75 percent in 2019. The retention of first-year students has also climbed to an impressive 91 percent, reflecting the university’s success in helping students transition and adapt to the rigors of college.

“I am excited about the opportunities to further student learning through innovation and collaboration,” Crume said. “The Student Success team exemplifies the intentional steps USF is taking toward an enhanced holistic academic experience. I look forward to joining the team and contributing to its continued success.”

The Office of Undergraduate Studies, part of USF’s Student Success unit, works in partnership with colleges and faculty to develop, review and enhance undergraduate programs, courses and curriculum, as well as establish and administer academic policies. Undergraduate Studies also manages two academic programs, Applied Science and General Studies, along with several support programs and services to ensure student success.

Crume will begin her new position on Aug. 3.

