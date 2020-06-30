ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — After hearing from both sides, including Rayshard Brooks’s wife, Judge Jane Barwick granted a $500,000 bond for Garrett Rolfe, the ex-officer charged in Brooks’s shooting death. The hearing was held at the Superior Court of Fulton County.

The bond was granted based on the following conditions:

Must wear an ankle monitor

Required curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., with exceptions for work, legal matters or medical issues

Must surrender passport

Not allowed to possess, own or carry any weapons, guns or rifles

No contact with Brooks family members

No contact with other police officers

Cannot tamper with evidence, including Rolfe’s cell phone

Leading up to the decision, Barwick heard several arguments from the Brooks family attorney, Clifton Rucker, and Rolfe’s attorney, Noel Pines.

Rucker had requested the judge deny bond, but he had also requested certain conditions if she chose to grant it. She approved several of the conditions.

Brooks’s wife, Tomika Miller, gave an emotional plea to deny the bond, before Judge Barwick explained the court was required to view the bond request from a legal standpoint, adding the suspect is innocent until proven guilty.

Rucker also requested the passcode to unlock Rolfe’s cell phone in order to access text messages he said the officer sent to other officers following the shooting.

Pines requested a bond, argued against releasing the cell phone passcode and requiring an ankle monitor, arguing that Rolfe was not a flight risk.

Barwick said Rolfe’s ties to the community and employment history demonstrated to the court’s satisfaction in terms of him not being a flight risk.

She broke down the bond amount before the court, adding up the amounts for several charges and violations of oath, including failing to render medical aid, kicking Brooks with his foot after shooting him and aggravated assault.