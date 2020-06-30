Authorities are asking for the public\'s help in identifying a second suspect in the Wendy\'s arson that followed the shooting of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta. (photos: Atlanta Fire Rescue)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Less than a week after Fulton County authorities arrested and charged Natalie White, they are seeking another individual in connection with the Wendy’s restaurant fire where Rayshard Brooks was killed by an Atlanta Police officer.

Today, Atlanta Fire Rescue tweeted out photos of a man they say they believe has vital information related to the arson investigation.

The fire broke out during the protests that followed the death of Rayshard Brooks.

Fire Investigators are seeking the public’s help to identify the person seen in these photos. We believe they may have vital information related to the Wendys Fire investigation. Please call 1-800-282-5804 or 404-547-TIPS(8477) to provide information. Rewards of up to $10,000. pic.twitter.com/qmsVmMNZhK — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) June 29, 2020

White was charged with first-degree arson and posted a $10,000 bond after last week’s preliminary hearing.

Atlanta Police Officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan were charged in Brooks’s death. Rolfe was charged with felony murder for shooting and killing Brooks on June 12, after Brooks grabbed one of their tasers and attempted to run from the scene. His funeral was held on June 22.

Anyone with information related to the Wendy’s arson and the person seen in the Atlanta Fire Rescue photos is urged to call 1-800-282-5804 or 404-547-TIPS(8477). Authorities say they are issuing rewards of up to $10,000 for information.