PRESS RELEASE:

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) Police Department arrested and charged a juvenile suspect in connection with an assault that took place aboard a train near the Ashby Station on June 22, 2020.

MARTA Police were made aware of the video after it circulated on social media. The disturbing video shows the suspect walk up to a seated passenger and strike the victim in the head as his friends film the incident. The suspect and victim did not know each other.

“I would like to thank the public for sharing this video with us,” said MARTA Police Chief M. Scott Kreher. “The level of callousness displayed in this video is shocking and this type of behavior will absolutely not be tolerated on MARTA.”

The suspect’s name is being withheld due to his age. The fourteen-year old suspect is charged with Battery and will appear before the Fulton County Juvenile Court.