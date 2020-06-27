HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY (CW44 News At 10) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying two suspects have been linked to a spree of vehicle thefts and burglaries between Hillsborough County and Pinellas County.

On June 13, two male suspects stole a black BMW X6 out of Pinellas County, then used the vehicle to target multiple residential neighborhoods. The suspects were seen on home surveillance cameras opening the doors of unlocked vehicles in order to steal belongings in the Lake Magdalene and Cordoba Ranch areas of Hillsborough County between June 15-24.

On June 22, the suspects also stole a 2020 Range Rover during their vehicle burglary spree, which was recovered in Clearwater that morning. There have been at least four firearms stolen during the vehicle burglaries, two of which have been recovered. The suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous.

One of the suspects is described as a white or Hispanic male with a tall and thin build, last seen wearing a grey hoodie, dark pants, a mask and gloves. The second suspect is an unknown race with a small frame. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, grey sweatpants, a mask and gloves. The suspects were last seen traveling in the stolen BMW X6 bearing the Florida license plate JFAV23.

“Knowing that guns have been stolen from some of these vehicles, identifying and locating these suspects is even more urgent. We do not want to see these weapons contributing to crime in our communities,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Please, help us help you by locking your doors, taking valuable items inside or concealing them if you must leave them in your vehicle.”

Video of the suspects has been shared to the HCSO Sheriff YouTube Channel and can be viewed here:

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or vehicle involved is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay to be eligible for a cash reward at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

Additional Images