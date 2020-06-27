BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

: A pharmacist who owned and ran Fulghum Pharmacy in Baxley, Ga. was sentenced today to 48 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a conspiracy that involved health care fraud and illegal distribution of opioids.

Ray Ashley Dixon, R.Ph., 42, of Baxley, Ga., was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood after pleading guilty to conspiracy, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. In addition, Dixon will be on supervised release for three years following completion of his prison term.

There is no parole in the federal system.

“Pharmacists are entrusted with significant responsibility in our healthcare system,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “Illegally distributing drugs is a major violation of that trust, and pharmacists who do so will find, like Ray Dixon, that there is no tolerance for such crimes in the Southern District.”

According to court documents and information presented during the sentencing hearing, Dixon distributed opioids, including oxycodone and hydrocodone, to several individuals without a legitimate prescription issued by a physician in the usual course of professional practice. Upon inspection by agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Fulghum Pharmacy could not account for more than 10,000 units controlled substances. Dixon, through his pharmacy, also was a major source of opioids for patients of notorious convicted pill-mill operator Dr. Frank Bynes, Jr., distributing in excess of 110,000 units of opioids and other controlled substances during a 15-month period.

In addition to his drug distribution, Dixon created fake prescriptions for expensive medications and then billed insurance programs, including Medicare Part D plans and Medicaid, for those medications, despite the fact that the medications were neither prescribed nor dispensed. According to information presented during the sentencing hearing, Ray Dixon’s fraud amounted to more than $1.8 million over four years, which he will be required to pay back as restitution. Ray Dixon also agreed to forfeit cash, vehicles, and investment accounts as part of his agreement with the government.

Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division commented, “This pharmacist spun a web of deception by illegally distributing prescriptions opioids and other controlled substances. Such careless behavior allows for substances to be diverted and sold on the black market with no true measure of accountability. This sentencing will discourage other negligent healthcare providers from engaging in unlawful criminal behavior.”

“Creating fake prescriptions for expensive medications and then fraudulently billing them to Medicare and Medicaid is an appalling act,” said Derrick L. Jackson, Special Agent in Charge at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General in Atlanta. “Today’s sentencing should act as a fair warning to anyone who might be contemplating similarly illegal conduct.”

“A primary means of addressing opioid-addiction in this country is to ensure that only those with legitimate medical needs receive such drugs in the first place,” said Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. “Mr. Dixon ignored his important gatekeeping function and did so for his own benefit. We commend U.S. Attorney Christine’s Office and believe that the sentence Mr. Dixon received sends a strong message that this will not be tolerated.”