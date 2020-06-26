BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

Five Floridians are each facing substantial federal prison sentences after admitting they brought stolen firearms into south Georgia.

Cleveland Williams Jr., 58; Demetris Williams, 26, Julius Williams, 31, Isaiah Hicks, 65, and Megan Robinson, 27, all of Leesburg, Florida, each pled guilty in U.S. District Court to Conspiracy to Transport Stolen Firearms, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The charge carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, followed by a period of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

“Citizens of the Southern District rightfully deserve law enforcement to cooperatively target violent offenders through state, local, and federal partnerships,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “I commend our state and local agencies and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives for their tremendous efforts to make our district safer.”

According to evidence presented, on the afternoon of June 16, 2018, the co-conspirators shared an unlawful plan to obtain and possess multiple stolen firearms, including a Bersa Thunder .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol and a Mossberg Model 930 12-guage shotgun. The group then brought the firearms from Lakeland County, Florida, to Wayne, Brantley, and Charlton counties in Georgia.