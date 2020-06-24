Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Atlanta Acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer said Mexico continues to be a source of major methamphetamine supply in the Metro Atlanta area.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Assistant Director John Melvin said the number of gang members has increased over the last several years, from 800,000 to 1.4 million between 2008 and 2011 in the U.S. He said the number has now tripled to about three million nationwide.

Melvin said there are currently over 71,000 gang members in Georgia and he said more than 50,000 of them are in the Metro Atlanta area, based on Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation data.

The GBI issued this press release listing the arrests made and the gangs involved: