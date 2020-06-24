PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bill Cosby will have the opportunity to appeal his 2018 sexual assault conviction, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled. The 82-year-old is nearly two years into a three to 10-year prison sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting Temple University employee, Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

Constand called Cosby a sexually violent predator and has asked the Supreme Court to give this decision the proper weight. But in speaking Tuesday, her focus has moved beyond her case.

Read more