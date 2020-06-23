ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: In this aerial photo, the Wendy\'s restaurant that was set on fire by demonstrators after Rayshard Brooks was killed is seen on June 17, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. The site has become a place of remembrance for Mr. Brooks, who was killed by police while fleeing after a struggle during a field sobriety test in the Wendy\'s parking lot. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Natalie White has been arrested and is facing charges of first-degree arson in connection with the Wendy’s restaurant fire that broke out during the protests that followed Rayshard Brooks’ death, authorities said.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a tweet that White was in custody and being booked into the county jail.

Atlanta Fire Arson Investigators, w/ assistance from @GwinnettPd & the @FultonSheriff Fugitive Task Force have arrested Ms. Natalie White, a suspect in the Wendy’s restaurant arson on June 13th. She is being booked into the Fulton Co. Jail. More details to follow. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/rKDUdGlPLA — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) June 23, 2020

A warrant for her arrest was issued a few days ago. Atlanta Fire Rescue tweeted then that White “has been identified as a suspect in the arson fire that burned down the Wendy’s Restaurant (125 University Ave) on Saturday, June 13th.”

An arrest warrant has been issued by Atlanta Fire Investigators for Ms. Natalie White. She has been identified as a suspect in the arson fire that burned down the Wendy’s Restaurant (125 University Ave) on Saturday, June 13th. Call 404-577-TIPS or 1-800-282-5804 with any info. pic.twitter.com/Xu6W2hgOi6 — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) June 20, 2020

Gwinnett County Sheriffs saw a woman fitting the suspect’s description enter an office. Fulton County Sheriff PIO reports that her attorney negotiated the surrender.

Details: @GwinnettSO Fugitive Unit followed suspect’s mom to ATL atty’s Office. FCSO Fugitive Unit were in talks w/atty to negotiate White’s surrender. @GwinnettSO photographed woman going inside that fit Natalie White’s description & contacted FCSO. (More) — Fulton Sheriff PIO (@FultonSheriff) June 23, 2020

Brooks, whose funeral was held Tuesday in Atlanta, was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer in the Wendy’s parking lot the night of June 12.

After Brooks failed a sobriety test, he scuffled with officers, grabbed one of their Tasers and was fatally shot as he ran across the parking lot.

In body camera video that police released, Brooks tells officers that Natalie White is his girlfriend. Their relationship has not been independently confirmed.

Bystander video of the shooting was posted online and sparked protests in the streets around the restaurant. On the night of June 13, the restaurant was set on fire while crowds of protesters watched.

The officer who shot Brooks, Garrett Rolfe, faces felony murder and other charges.

