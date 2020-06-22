ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Mourners have arrived at Ebenezer Baptist Church to say goodbye to Rayshard Brooks, 27, at a public viewing. Brooks was killed by Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe during an arrest outside a Wendy’s restaurant.

Body cam video shows Brooks grabbing Rolfe’s taser while being arrested and attempting to run from the scene. It also shows Brooks firing the taser in Rolfe’s direction. The video then shows Rolfe firing what authorities have said were two gunshots at Brooks, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Rolfe and another officer, Devin Brosnan, are facing multiple charges. Rolfe, who was charged with felony murder, had a number of citizen complaints against him prior to the incident.

The shooting sparked protests, a fire that destroyed the Wendy’s restaurant where it happened and arrest warrants being issued for an arson suspect.

This comes as protests continue in response to the shooting deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

Brooks’ funeral is scheduled for tomorrow at 1 p.m. EST.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.