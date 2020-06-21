ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: In this aerial photo, the Wendy\'s restaurant that was set on fire by demonstrators after Rayshard Brooks was killed is seen on June 17, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. The site has become a place of remembrance for Mr. Brooks, who was killed by police while fleeing after a struggle during a field sobriety test in the Wendy\'s parking lot. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Investigators are working with the idea that a suspect in the arson fire that burned down an Atlanta Wendy’s restaurant on University Avenue may be linked to Rayshard Brooks, a source told CNN.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Natalie White for first-degree arson in the fire that took place as protests escalated last week after Brooks’ death, said Atlanta Fire Sgt. Cortez Stafford.

In bodycam video that police released last week, Brooks can be heard telling officers that White is his girlfriend.

“An arrest warrant has been issued by Atlanta Fire Investigators for Ms. Natalie White,” Atlanta Fire and Rescue said in a tweet. “She has been identified as a suspect in the arson fire that burned down the Wendy’s Restaurant on Saturday, June 13th.”

Stafford says more suspects could be involved.

“We take arson very seriously,” Stafford said. “Someone could have been injured or killed.”

