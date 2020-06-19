TAMPA BAY TV MARKET (CW44 News At 10) – If your television signal comes from antenna and you’re in the Tampa Bay television market, you will need to rescan your tv on July 1, 2020. This will affect all views of CW44 and related “dot” channels.

You may have noticed thus far in 2020 that some of your favorite channels have disappeared if you’re using an antenna. This is due to multiple stations in the Tampa Bay market “repacking” broadcast signals, the FCC terminology for moving individual broadcast frequencies to a different strength frequency. Most of the hard work has already been completed on the FCC and station side, all you need to do is perform a rescan on your home televisions.

As the FCC states:

What’s Happening

Many local TV stations are moving to new frequencies in the near future to make more airwaves available for wireless internet services. If you watch television for free with an antenna, you will need to rescan your TV set each time a station moves to continue receiving the local channel.

You will not need to purchase new equipment or services. After you rescan your set, you’ll find the station on the same channel number.

If you subscribe to cable or satellite TV you do not need to rescan. Your service provider will do it for you.

Rescan to Keep Your Channels

Each time a station moves to a new frequency, you will need to rescan your TV or converter box to continue receiving the local channel.

Select “scan” or “autotune” from your TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process.

You can usually find instructions by pressing the “set-up” or “menu” buttons on your television or digital antenna remote control. If you have difficulty, consult the owner’s manual for more detailed instructions on how to run a channel scan, or contact customer service for your TV or converter box manufacturer.

The actual channel number that you see will not change.

Stay Informed

Because TV stations are moving at different times, you may need to rescan your TV set more than once. Please stay tuned to your local channels for information on when to rescan.

For directions in alternate languages, please click here.

For further explanations and resources, please visit the FCC website.