ADEL, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Sean Baxter, 43, was arrested and charged with Statutory Rape and Child Molestation. On Monday, June 15, 2020, the GBI’s Douglas Regional Office received a request from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office to assist with an investigation of an allegation of statutory rape.

On Monday, June 15, 2020, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the Cook County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Burnette Road in Adel, Cook County, GA, regarding a report of an unknown adult male at a residence where a juvenile female was home alone. When deputies arrived, Sean Baxter, 43, was observed leaving the residence and running into a trail in the woods. Baxter was apprehended nearby where he had parked his car. Further investigation determined that Baxter had sexual contact with the juvenile during the visit.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cook County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 896-7471 or the GBI Region 4 office at (912) 389-4103.