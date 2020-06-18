HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY (CW44 News At 10) – Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) is due to open a $23M elementary school facility this Fall in Sun City Center. CW44’s Price McKeon was granted a first look tour of Belmont Elementary School, shortened to “BEST” which includes their mascot, Tigers.

Located on Gate Dancer Rd, West of Hwy 301, Belmont Elementary will be pulling hundreds of students from Summerfield Crossing, private schools and charter schools in the area in an effort to reduce overcrowding. According to BEST Principal, Alan Black, approximately 800 news students will be welcomed in Fall 2020.

SEE SNEAK PEEK VIDEO:

The sneak-peek inside the $23M facility gives us a good idea of wheat the new classrooms will look like when students return; however, we’re still waiting to find out how classrooms will look as a result of COVID-19 precautions:

Principal Alan Black says, “It is a challenge right now, and I know that parents are concerned about that, but we’re going to keep the kids safe, and staff safe, and to keep them learning – which is the most important thing.”

Belmont teacher, Katie DeWitt relates, “I know the superintendent is going to make the best decisions with safety in mind, so I’m ready for whatever he suggests and whatever he decides it looks like in the Fall.”