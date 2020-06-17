Atlanta, Ga (CW69 New at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

(Lawrenceville, Ga., June 17, 2020) – At 9:25 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a train derailment at the 3600 block of Buford Highway NW in Duluth.

Crews arrived to find approximately 20-23 rail cars, which included three locomotives, that jumped the tracks after making impact with a truck that was on the tracks. The conductor, engineer, and truck driver sustained minor injuries and were all transported to the hospital for further evaluation. A concerned citizen sustained a minor injury while attempting to provide assistance.

Per the Incident Commander, there was a diesel fuel leak from one of the locomotives but it was contained to the railroad right of way. The train had mixed cargo with ten of its rail cars carrying hazardous materials. After assessing the damaged cars, the Hazmat Team identified two of the derailed rail cars as having hazardous contents. No leaks from the containers were found. There were no immediate or long-term hazards identified and no threat to the surrounding community or the environment. Norfolk Southern Corporation arrived, assessed the situation, and began implementing plans for cleanup operations. It was determined that no further assistance was needed from the Fire Department and all units returned to service.

EQUIPMENT AT THE SCENE INCLUDED: 3-Engines, 1-Ladder Truck, 1-Squad, 1-Hazmat Truck, 3-Medic Units, 1-Medical Supervisor, 2-Battalion Chiefs, 1-District Chief and 1-PIO.