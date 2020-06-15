(CNN) — Stacey Abrams on Monday called Rayshard Brooks death a “murder,” saying “at no point did he present a danger that warranted his death.”

“They knew that he was impaired because he had parked in that driveway, and they knew when he ran away that he did not pose a danger that was a deadly force incentive,” Abrams told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on “New Day.” “The decision to shoot him in the back was one made out of maybe impatience or frustration or panic, but it was not one that justifies deadly force. It was murder.”

Brooks, 27, was shot twice in the back and killed during a confrontation with police in a Wendy’s parking lot in Atlanta on Friday after police moved to handcuff him for suspected driving under the influence. Videos from the scene show that Brooks took an officer’s Taser during the attempted arrest and then fired it at the officers as he ran away. His death has been listed as a homicide in an autopsy report released by the Fulton County, Medical Examiner’s Office.

Abrams, a former Democratic Georgia House minority leader who lost a controversial gubernatorial race in 2018, also said, “at no point did (Brooks) present a danger that warranted his death. And that’s what we’re talking about. A murder because a man made a mistake, not a mistake that would have cost the police officer his life but a mistake that was caused out of some form of dehumanization of Rayshard Brooks.”

The police officer who shot Brooks, identified by police as Garrett Rolfe, was fired, the city’s police chief resigned and a second officer involved in the killing was placed on administrative duty. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said a decision on whether to bring charges could come around Wednesday.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, said during a CNN town hall, “Mayors Who Matter” that she watched video of the shooting and said the incident was “not confrontational.” Brooks was “a guy that you were rooting for,” Bottoms added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.