TAMPA BAY AREA (CW44 News At 10) – Motivated by the recent racial injustice protests that have swept across the globe, Tampa-based Non-Profit Tech Company, Tampa Bay Wave is determined to be part of the solution.

Linda Olson, CEO/Founder of Tampa Bay Wave describes how her company is helping the cause by giving a stronger voice to regional tech start-ups founded by minorities. “We were committed to how to be part of the solution. Women led companies consistently get less than 10 percent of the national venture capital. That’s just unacceptable. Hispanics get something like less than 2 percent, African American led ventures get less than 2 percent.”

Tampa Bay Wave is representing 15 entrepreneurs from a range of backgrounds by helping them find support to build, launch and grow their businesses. Olson continues, “How are we supposed to really help these companies survive when the very oxygen they need to grow is just not there to support these companies. Honestly, the more that we allow folks to find their own paths to some sort of financial independence, we allow these companies to create high [wage] jobs, and certainly job creation has to be very top of mind right now, given the economy.”

One step towarad achieving their goal is an event they are hosting, Tuesday June, 23rd from 3-4:30pm. At this event, they will introduce attendees to the 15 new TechDiversity Accelerator cohort along with a conversation on the role of diversity and inclusion in tech. They describe the event on their site as follows:

Join us for this special announcement of the 15 new companies we have selected for our 21st accelerator cohort, the 2020 TechDiversity Accelerator. Generously supported by the Nielsen Foundation since 2018, the TechDiversity Accelerator is an international program designed for early-stage tech companies that are 51% owned, controlled, and operated by a minority, woman, veteran, disabled or LGBTQ person or persons. Following the announcement, join us for an important conversation on Building Thriving Tech Ecosystems Through Diversity & Inclusion. Influential, national, and regional thought leaders will participate in a panel discussion where experts discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion in entrepreneurial economic development and navigate solutions to bridge the diversity gap in tech.

For further information on this event and more, visit Tampa Bay Wave’s website.