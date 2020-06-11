CLEARWATER (CW44 News At 10) – The City of Clearwater just launched a new financial assistance program for residents financially burdened by COVID-19 but were previously denied under the Pinellas County program.

Chuck Lane, Clearwater Economic Development Asst. Director relates, “We’ve tried to create this program to supplement the county’s program. The county’s program serves a certain income bracket and what we’re doing is we’re serving the folks that they don’t serve, up to another income bracket. ”

The city of Clearwater’s Rental, Mortgage and Utility Assistance program supports eligible individuals and families who have lost their jobs or significant income due to COVID-19 with one-time assistance paying overdue rent, mortgage and utility bills for up to three months.The delinquencies must be for April 2020 and beyond. Payments will be disbursed directly to the utility, landlord, mortgage holder or other eligible agency to which the individual bills are due.

Lane continues, “When there’s a lot of programs out there with different rules, people can’t follow along. So we tried to really create and identical program to the county’s, only serving and income bracket that they’re not capturing. They’re doing their part, we’re trying to do our part. I know other municipalities are as well. Largo’s put a plan together, St. Pete’s put a program together.”

To learn more about qualifications and to apply, visit the City of Clearwater’s website.