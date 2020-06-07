



SARASOTA (SPD/CW44 News at 10) – Mark A. Martin, 48, of 2625 Pine Lake Terrace, Apt. A, Sarasota, has been arrested and is facing three counts of possession of child pornography. Additional charges are possible.

On May 28, 2020, Detectives with the Sarasota Police Department executed a search warrant at 2625 Pine Lake Terrace, Apt. A, Sarasota, for child pornography. The search warrant was based from tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

A Sarasota Police forensic technician found at least three images on a computer inside the apartment and detectives confirmed the images were child pornography. Martin was arrested and transported to the Sarasota County Jail where he is being held on a $150,000 bond.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Megan Buck at 941-263-6067 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com