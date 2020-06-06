



POLK COUNTY (PCSO/CW44 News at 10) – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and his deputies have been busy. The May total for PCSO DUI arrests is an astounding 54 people.

Out of those fifty-four arrested, eleven of them have been arrested for DUI before. Seven of those eleven have one prior DUI arrest. The other four have two prior DUI arrests.

Sheriff Judd states, “These fifty-four people were arrested by deputies of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The total does not include arrests made in Polk County by FHP or any of the city police departments… which means there were probably many more on the county’s streets driving while impaired. And that’s pretty darn scary.”

