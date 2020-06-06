PINELLAS COUNTY (PCSO/CW44 News at 10) – On Saturday, May 30th at approximately 9:40 a.m., Pinellas County Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit arrested a Largo man at 142 23rd Avenue Southwest for Sexual Battery with Familial Authority on a child over 12-years-old.

The investigation began on May 30, after detectives were contacted by a family member of the victim, alleging 57-year-old Luis Angel Sanchez-Nieves had inappropriate sexual activity with the victim. Detectives say Sanchez-Nieves removed her shorts and underwear during a massage, and performed a sexual act on the victim.

Detectives interviewed Sanchez-Nieves and afterwards he was arrested and charged with one count of Sexual Battery with Familial Authority. Sanchez-Nieves was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident. The investigation continues and updates will be posted on Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office website.

Per Florida Statute 119.071, no further information will be released that would tend to identify the victim.