Local doctors urging peaceful protesters to protect themselves from COVID-19.

CW44’s Price McKeon speaks with Dr. Peter Chang from Tampa General Hospital about the risks of protesting in such close proximity without proper protection. COVID-19 cases in the Tampa Bay area are on the increase, but Dr. Chang says the new infections from protests will most likely not be reflected for another two to three weeks. He suggests three main precautions:

Wearing a mask Maintaining social distancing Frequently washing hands

Dr. Chang reminds us people with the virus may not show symptoms, but can still spread the virus.