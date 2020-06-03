



FLORIDA (CW44 News at 10) – For months now, companies worldwide have been scrambling to figure out how to downsize and stay in business, while employees are concerned with job security.

“My husband felt the brunt of this, I’ve had a lot of friends that have been furloughed,” said Ashley LeClaire, Director of Strategic Initiatives at Ensurem.

Back in March, a survey done by UBS on more than 500 business owners, showed 35% of them planned to downsize if the outbreak continued to grow.

But rather than reduce numbers, one Clearwater-based tech company is connecting with locals to hire in droves.

“By the end of the year, because we’re continuing to hire agents and also staff, we’ll have 240 people by the end of the year.” Said Dave Rich, CEO of Ensurem. “We have recruiting classes that are going on.”

Specializing in an artificial intelligence platform, Dave Rich says they’ve implemented a business disaster plan transitioning to a 100% remote workforce like most businesses, while hiring nearly double it’s agent-base this year.

“Its very rewarding to me to have worked with these folks to build this platform so that we can help society and as I mentioned, to infuse capital, to help one family at a time,” said Rich.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in the U.S. fell by 20.5 million in April. The unemployment rate then increased by 10.3 points to a total of 14.7%. Numbers like these haven’t been seen since the Great Recession in 2007 and Great Depression in the 1930s.

Dave Rich says they have plans to expand placing more employees in the Tampa Bay area.

“We’re taking on 40,000 square feet. Before October, we’ll be moving into two locations. One will be our corporate office and we have another office up North which is 11,000 square feet,” said Rich.

“It’s amazing to see that we’re still hiring, and we’re hiring a lot of people and, you know, like I said, we’re remote, we’ve been made to work remote and we haven’t skipped a beat,” said LeClaire.

The company is also working with the county to hire veterans. For more info, visit Ensurem’s website.