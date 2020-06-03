Menu
AMC Theatres May Go Out Of Business
June 3, 2020 at 1:30 pm
Filed Under:
AMC Theatres
,
bankruptcy
,
Coronavirus
,
COVID-19
AMC Theatres, the world’s biggest movie theater chain, said on Wednesday that it has “substantial doubt” it can remain in business after closing locations across the globe during the coronavirus pandemic. Katie Johnston reports.