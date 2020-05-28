KENNEDY SPACE CENTER (CW44 News at 10) – The historic launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch was scrubbed on Wednesday due to weather conditions. It is rescheduled to launch Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. EDT; however, forecasters from the 45th Weather Squadron have issued a slightly more pessimistic outlook for the next two Crew Dragon launch opportunities Saturday and Sunday.

There’s now a 60 percent probability of weather conditions at the launch site violating one of the criteria for liftoff for launch opportunities at 3:22 p.m. EDT (1922 GMT) Saturday and at 3:00 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) Sunday, according to the weather team.

“Central Florida will remain moist and unstable through Thursday with convection heading to the east side of the peninsula due to the westerly steering flow,” the forecast team wrote. “On Friday, the subtropical ridge builds into the area, briefly giving the Space Coast a reprieve from the storms. Elsewhere on Friday a frontal boundary is pushing across the Appalachians and the weather ahead of it will begin to influence the Atlantic Coast states.

“This frontal boundary will continue to move east on Saturday, bringing the pre-frontal weather into the Atlantic and nudging subtropical ridge axis south of the spaceport. This will impede the inland progression of the east coast sea breeze, keeping afternoon convection close to the coast.

“The primary concerns are flight through precipitation, as well as the anvil and cumulus cloud rules associated with the afternoon convection.”