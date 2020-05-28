PASCO (CW44 News at 10) – Pasco County has set aside $1,000,000 from the CARES Act to reimburse small business owners for purchasing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Pasco County intends to provide reimbursement for a minimum of 1,000 businesses, implemented on a first-come, first-served basis through an online application, for reimbursements up to $1,000.
Business Eligibility:
Business eligibility is based on the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program for COVID-19 requirements.
Businesses must be:
- A for-profit, privately-held, small businesses that maintains a place of business in Pasco County and was established prior to March 1, 2020.
- A small business with 2 to 50 employees.
- A small business with a majority of employees residing in Pasco County.
Ineligible Businesses:
- A business deriving more than one-third of gross annual revenue from legal gambling activities.
- A business engaged in any illegal activity.
- A business that presents live performances of an indecent sexual nature or derives directly or indirectly more than 2.5% of gross revenues through the sales of products and services, or the presentation of any depictions or displays, of an indecent sexual nature.
- A business that has a primary purpose of facilitating polyamorous relationships.
- Massage parlors.
- Hot tub facilities.
- Escort services.
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Covered:
PPE covered is based on the recommendations in the OSHA Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19 and the CDC. Purchases must have been made on or after March 1, 2020. Tax will not be reimbursed.
Eligible PPE for reimbursement:
- Face Masks / Respirators
- Gloves
- Face Shields
- Eye Protection
- Gowns
- Hand Sanitizer with an alcohol content 60% or higher
- Disinfecting products identified on the US Environmental Protection Agency’s website of disinfectants for use against SARS-CoV-2
Required Documentation:
- Proof of business address in Pasco County verified by the State of Florida Division of Corporations: Sunbiz.org
- List of employees and their addresses.
- Completed IRS W-9 Form
- Receipt or invoice with proof of payment (bank or credit card statement**) for PPE containing the following information:
- Date of purchase
- Seller Information (Company Name, Company Address, Company Phone Number)
- Description of item purchased clearly identifying the items as an approved PPE for reimbursement.
- Paid amount
**Please block out or omit account numbers if sending credit card or bank statements.
General Process:
- Pasco County IT created an application form, which will be posted and processed through the Pasco County website via a portal.
- Pasco County Emergency Management (EM) will receive the applications through the portal, verify the applicant’s eligibility, review supporting documentation, and then will contact the applicant.
- EM will contact the applicant within 14 business days of receiving the application and discuss approval of the application or issues noted.
- EM will make two attempts (1 business day apart) via phone call and e-mail to contact the applicant.
- Applicants will be required to submit any requested documentation within 2 business days from initial contact or time of the second attempt of correspondence to receive assistance, or they will need to reapply.
- If applicant does not submit requested documents by this time, they will be deemed ineligible until they reapply proving otherwise.
- Once all documentation is provided, EM will verify the documentation for program eligibility. Once complete eligibility is established, EM will work with Pasco County Fiscal Services to issue a check up to $1,000 to the applicant for reimbursement of approved PPE purchase.
You must log in to post a comment.