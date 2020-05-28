



RIVERVIEW (CW44 News at 10) – Sumner High School is the first new public high school in Hillsborough County in more than a decade. The school is set to open her doors on-schedule in August to approximately 450 middle schoolers in addition to grades 9th through 11th. Yes, you read that correctly. Sumner High’s Principal Dave Brown explains the purpose of blending the age groups and gives CW44 News at 10 a first look at the newly built campus in Riverview, Florida.