ST. PETERSBURG (CW44 News at 10) – Some St. Petersburg residents are furious over the weekly occurrences of dozens of cars speeding through red lights in their neighborhood.

Latora Lumpkin, St. Pete resident said, “They’re going 100 miles an hour down a two way street. Innocent lives are at stake here.. and it’s sad. I witnessed the young ladies hanging outside of the cars. One was actually sitting on top of the hood, and it went right through the light.” She says you can see it from her porch near 15th Ave South and 22nd St.