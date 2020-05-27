



CLEARWATER (CW44 News at 10) – Clearwater business owner of SioGreen Inc., Henry Mai has been donating thousands of masks to local elderly since March.

Mr. Mai, a first-generation immigrant of Vietnam came to the US with nothing but a dream. Eventually, he invented an infrared tankless water heater that he brought to production and headquartered in Clearwater. When the Coronavirus pandemic hit the US, he switched gears from producing his invention to producing face masks. In addition to masks, Mr. Mai will also be donating some of his patented tankless water heater devices. He explains, “I say, one day my dream come true. My dream, I want to design something. I want to do for this country, now it happened.”

He is accepting donation requests from Bay Area long-term care facilities through the Sio Green website.