ORLANDO (CW44 News at 10) – Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay will welcome guests beginning June 5 following the Coronavirus closures.
Hours of operation are as follows:
Universal Studios Florida:
- 9am-6pm Daily
Universal’s Islands of Adventure
- 9am-6pm Daily
Universal’s Volcano Bay
- 10am-5pm Daily
Universal CityWalk Orlando
- 8am – 10pm Daily
A message to guests from Universal Orlando Resort’s website reads:
This carefully managed reopening comes with stringent new health, safety and hygiene procedures in place. So, as we enjoy our parks together again, everyone will need to follow CDC guidelines and the recommendations of health officials, and Universal Orlando’s policies. Note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 and we cannot guarantee that you will not be exposed during your visit.
What other safety measures are in place?
We continue to work closely with local health officials and our own health and safety experts and reference CDC guidelines with respect to the safety of our Team Members and guests during this limited opening of Universal Orlando Resort.
- Limiting capacity and following social distancing guidelines throughout all attractions, restaurants and shops throughout the destination
- Increasing our already-aggressive cleaning and disinfection procedures, and frequently cleaning all high-touch surfaces
- All team members will undergo temperature checks and wear face coverings
- All team members will participate in extensive training on our new procedures
You must log in to post a comment.