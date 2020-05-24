



ST. PETERSBURG (PCSO/CW44 News at 10) – Deputies arrest 16 year-old, Treyvon Deandre Maynor following accidental shooting of his 9 year-old nephew. The incident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. on May 22, 2020 at the Red Roof Inn in unincorporated St. Petersburg.

When deputies arrived at the Red Roof Inn, they discovered a 9 year-old male who had been shot. According to witnesses, 16 year-old Treyvon Maynor was handling a firearm in the hotel room, later to be determined as stolen. While Maynor was handling the firearm, it accidentally discharged hitting his 9 year-old nephew in the arm.

Following the shooting, Maynor fled the scene and discarded the firearm.

According to deputies, Maynor was found nearby and witnesses were able to identify Maynor as the suspect. K-9 deputies conducted an article search and located the firearm.

Maynor was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Grand Theft of a Firearm, and Violation of Probation for Burglary. Maynor was transported to Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.

The 9-year-old was transported to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation continues.