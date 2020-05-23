SARASOTA (SCSO/CW44 News at 10) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Sarasota man and registered sex offender on 96 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Detectives launched their investigation on Wednesday when they learned Aaron Craver, DOB 11/02/90, told his probation officer he downloaded child pornography. Detectives determined Craver was using his roommate’s cell phone without his knowledge or permission to access the “dark web” to save images and videos in hidden files. Detectives executed a search warrant at Craver’s home in the 3000 block of Frederick Lane, locating his tablet and cell phone. During a forensic examination of all electronic devices, detectives recovered 96 images and videos depicting child pornography with victims ranging in age from infant to eight years old. Craver is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2015 in Florida on federal charges of Possession of Child Pornography.