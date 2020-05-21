



ST PETERSBURG (CW44) – Jane Bunker, a nationally recognized artist now residing in St. Petersburg decided to sell her art through local live auctions to fund local scholarships. “We could sell all the paintings and give all the money for college scholarships. It really um.. worked out way better than I had anticipated.”

As their fourth annual live auction event approached in March of 2020, Corona Virus threatened to stall the entire effort. Not to be thwarted by a virus, Bunker teamed up with The Woodson Museum to sell the paintings via social media to fund this year’s scholarship.