Comments
TAMPA BAY (CW44) – Local brewery, Big Storm Brewing Company, like everyone else was deeply affected by COVID-19 closures. L.J. Govoni, says it began with shifting efforts from beer to making hand-sanitizer just to keep the doors open. A couple hundred gallons a week seemed a lofty goal.
Not long after the shift in gears, Legoland Florida took notice. As the COVID-19 restrictions in Florida begin to loosen and Legoland eyes a reopening, they’ve partnered with Big Storm Brewing whom is now processing 10,000 gallons a week!
Govoni added, “Very quickly the conversation went from, ‘What are you doing?’ to ‘How much can you supply us and how fast can you get it for us?'”
You must log in to post a comment.