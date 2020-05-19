



Guidelines for businesses have been updated based on the Governor Ron DeSantis' Full Phase 1 reopening plan. Pinellas County remains under a declared Local State of Emergency to facilitate its COVID-19 response.

STATE OF FLORIDA & PINELLAS COUNTY ADDITIONAL GUIDANCE for PHASE 1 REOPENING OPEN (May 18, 2020) WITH RESTRICTIONS

On May 15, 2020, Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-123, which became effective May 18, 2020. Executive Order 20-123 states that the Governor’s previous Executive Orders are extended “as further modified by this order, bringing all Florida counties into Full Phase 1” (emphasis added).

According to The Governor’s Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step taskforce report, the entities and businesses allowed to operate during Phase 1 are set forth on pages 19 to 22 of the report and according to E.O. 20-123, we are now in “Full Phase 1.”

Regardless of businesses now allowed to operate and activities now permitted to occur, social distancing is still required—persons in gatherings must remain six feet apart and groups of people are limited to ten.

Further, in Pinellas County beaches and pools remain limitedly open and playgrounds remain closed consistent with Resolutions previously issued by the Board of County Commissioners. These restrictions remain in effect.

Under the Governor’s orders the only businesses that cannot operate are bars, pubs, and nightclubs that derive more than 50% gross revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverages.

The following may operate with the noted restrictions:

All of the following businesses may operate at 50 percent of their authorized capacity under the Phase 1 reopening, except large spectator sports which may only operate at 25 percent of capacity. All businesses must adhere to social distancing requirements.

✓ Restaurants and food establishments licensed under F.S. Chapter 500 or Chapter 509

The 50% of seating capacity excludes employees

Outdoor seating unrestricted consistent with local law

No seating at bar counters where alcohol is served

✓ Breweries

Per the State Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) guidance, may operate as long as there is a food truck associated with the brewery or the brewery has a restaurant in it, and they have outdoor seating.

✓ Retail Sales

✓ Museums/Libraries

✓ Gyms/fitness center

Dance studios, yoga, and other fitness classes or similar activities

✓ Personal Services Businesses, such as nail salons, barbershops, hair salons, cosmetology specialty salons, tattoo services, massage services, and other one-on-one services.

Appointment only; 15 minutes between appointments

No group appointments

Masks must be worn by employees

✓ Professional Sports

Large spectator sporting events up to 25 percent of capacity

✓ Recreation and Large Venues

Includes, movie theaters, concert halls, auditoriums, bowling alleys, arcades, playhouses, and casinos

Cleaning and disinfecting required

Masks worn by employees

The following CAN request to Open:

✓ Vacation Rentals