(CNN) — During an incident in 2017, police in Glynn County, Georgia, attempted to use a Taser on Ahmaud Arbery according to a police report and police body camera video obtained by The Guardian.

According to a police report from that incident, an officer was patrolling Townsend Park on November 7, 2017, when he noticed a vehicle parked in an area “known for drugs and other criminal activity.”

What happened in 2017

In the body camera video, the officer checks Arbery to see if he has any weapons on him.

Arbery repeatedly demands to know why he is being questioned and begins to argue with the officer, who asks to search his vehicle.

“He raised his voice and approached me,” the officer wrote. “I observed veins popping from his chest which made me feel he was becoming enraged and may turn physically violent toward me.”

Though Arbery is agitated, he complies with most of the officer’s demands. However, he tells the policeman not to touch him and not to search his car and repeatedly challenges the reasons given for his questioning, the video shows.

Another officer arrives a short time later, and the officer already on the scene fails to disclose to his colleague that he’s already checked Arbery for weapons, the video shows.

After Arbery again declines to let the officers search his car, he heads toward the driver door and the officer who just arrived tells him, “Don’t reach in it, buddy,” and draws his Taser. Arbery backs at least three steps away from the car, the video shows, and his hands drift toward his pants pockets.

The officers instruct Arbery to take his hands out of his pockets, which he does immediately, holding them out wide in plain view. Still, one of the officers then deploys his Taser, which does not work. He curses and orders Arbery to the ground, the video shows. Arbery complies again, and only then does the original officer inform his colleague that he has already checked Arbery for weapons.

The police incident report suggests that Arbery posed a danger to the officers.

The original officer wrote in his report that after Arbery was instructed to remove his hands from his pockets, “Arbery did not take his hands out of his vehicle; therefore, (the other officer) attempted to deploy his Taser to protect himself and I from the possibility of death or serious bodily harm.”

According to a family attorney statement, Arbery was not arrested or charged with any crime from the incident.

