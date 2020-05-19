Comments
ORLANDO, FL (CW44) -Disney Springs is set to begin a phased reopening on Wednesday, May 20th. Along with a COVID-19 warning for all Cast Members, Operating Participant employees and Guests, here are the 6 key things to know before arriving at Disney Springs:
- Limited parking and reduced entrances
- Temperature screenings prior to entry
- Face coverings required for Guests ages 3 and up
- Physical distancing practices including physically-distanced queues and physical barriers
- Temporary operation modifications, including reduced hours at select locations and no scheduled entertainment offerings or high-touch interactive areas
- An increased focus on disinfecting and sanitation, including the addition of hand-washing stations and hand sanitizers in key areas
For further information, you can visit the Disney Springs website.
