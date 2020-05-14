



Earlier today CBS announced the addition of the broadcast television premiere of Grease Sing-A-Long to Sunday Night Movies, which features iconic films from the Paramount Pictures library. Grease Sing-A-Long will air June 7th from 8:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS and streaming live on CBS All Access. The special will feature follow-along lyrics to all the songs during the classic film for viewers to join in the fun and sing and dance throughout the movie.

Grease continues to be a cultural phenomenon, featuring an explosion of song and dance, as well as star-making performances from John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. Upon its release, Grease made an indelible impact on popular culture. Decades later, the film remains an enduring favorite as legions of new fans continue to discover the memorable moments, sensational soundtrack and classic love story. Boasting unforgettable songs, including “Greased Lightnin’,” “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee,” “Summer Nights,” the Academy Award-nominated “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” “Beauty School Drop Out” and, of course, the eponymous title track “Grease,” the film is a timeless feel-good celebration.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available and be sure to tune in June 7th for Grease Sing-A-Long, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more informationc