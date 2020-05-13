



TAMPA (CW44) – Cass Street Deli in Tampa, Florida is one of 20 kitchens across the country selected by Maker’s Mark and The Lee Initiative. Each of the selected businesses become a relief kitchen which helps give back and feed restaurant workers that got either furloughed, laid off, or are unemployed. Those who wish to take part in the program may stop by every day through Saturday, May 17, 2020 between 5pm and 7pm to pick up the prepared packages which include food items, dinners, cleaning supplies, paper products, etc. Please be sure to bring your most recent paystub to the Cass Street Deli.