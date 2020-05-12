Comments
St. Petersburg (CW44) – A new free COVID-19 testing site is open in St. Petersburg at the Lealman Exchange. Click here for directions using Google Maps.
To make an appointment, dial 727-824-8181 and select 0. The site is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Additional testing sites are are testing patients from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday – Friday:
- 707 East Druid Road, Clearwater
- 7550 43rd St. N, Pinellas Park
- 1344 22nd St. S, St. Petersburg (Johnnie Ruth Clarke Center)
