St. Petersburg (CW44) – A new free COVID-19 testing site is open in St. Petersburg at the Lealman Exchange. Click here for directions using Google Maps.

To make an appointment, dial 727-824-8181 and select 0. The site is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

Additional testing sites are are testing patients from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday – Friday:

  • 707 East Druid Road, Clearwater
  • 7550 43rd St. N, Pinellas Park
  • 1344 22nd St. S, St. Petersburg (Johnnie Ruth Clarke Center)

