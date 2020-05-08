



St. Petersburg, FL – PathO3Gen Solutions, based in St. Petersburg has created a breakthrough device that is already making its way into facilities across the country to combat the spread of Corona Virus. Researchers have found that the virus is able to live on shoes for days and is one cause of the spread.

Maria P. Garces, Marketing Manager of PathO3Gen Solutions says, “So we created a device called the footwear sanitizing station. The way it works is that you step onto the unit for 6 to 8 seconds, and then you step off. It breaks the outer layer of the cell and then the UVC can penetrate it and kill it. Or eliminate it if it’s a virus. AdventHealth in Connerton, in six months of having our units, experienced a 34 percent reduction in hospital associated infections.”