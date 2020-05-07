



Tampa, FL – Tampa Mayor Jane Castor discusses Tampa’s two week trial-run of the Lift Up Local economic recovery program. You may find some streets are shut down around Tampa and some specific codes and permits are being temporarily waived to stimulate the local economy in reaction to the Governor’s social distancing orders. You can find all details about the program on the City of Tampa’s website.

In concert with the Governor’s Executive Order 20-112 the City of Tampa has launched the Lift Up Local Economic Recovery Plan, which temporarily allows restaurants and retail businesses to expand their business footprint onto the public rights-of-way or in privately owned parking facilities without meeting certain City code and permit requirements. Restaurant Requirements Indoor capacity limited to 25% of building occupancy, which includes staff personnel.

All indoor and outdoor seating must be spaced at least six feet apart.

It is strongly encouraged to test your workforce for COVID-19. Call (813) 272-5900 for free testing. No symptoms necessary, and insurance is not required.

Use disposable paper menus.

Provide easily accessible sanitizer for patrons and employees.

It is strongly encouraged to implement contactless ordering and payment processes.

All restaurants are encouraged to use a reservation process to prevent capacity issues. Restaurants using Parklets or participating in the ‘Café and Retail’ zones are REQUIRED to use a reservation process to prevent patrons from congregating while waiting for service.

Facial coverings must be worn by “front of house” staff members who interact with customers.

Limit contact with dining guests by reducing the number of visits wait staff make to each table.

Restaurant + Retail Recovery Program