Comments
Florida – Governor Ron DeSantis requests an investigation into the state’s website that cost taxpayers $77.9 Million. The state’s unemployment benefits claims website has been riddled with issues since the isolation measures began.
Florida – Governor Ron DeSantis requests an investigation into the state’s website that cost taxpayers $77.9 Million. The state’s unemployment benefits claims website has been riddled with issues since the isolation measures began.
You must log in to post a comment.