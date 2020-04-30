Riverview, FL – Seven Tampa Bay Area church congregations gathered at St. Joseph’s Hospital South Campus in Riverview, Florida to show love, thanks and donate to healthcare workers on the front line.

Pastor David Oates of SeaGlass Church remarked, “One of the Covid patients came here and didn’t make it. They’re from our church and so I’m grieving with the family right now, it’s been a pretty significant loss and just an incredible blessing to be close at a time when people really needed it so this is very personal for me in that way.”