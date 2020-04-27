



Hillsborough County, FL – The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group convened to discuss the process of reopening the local economy following the COVID-19 mitigation efforts. The current Safer-At-Home Executive Order signed into Florida Law is due to expire Thursday, April 30, 2020. Residents will soon notice anonymous COVID-19 surveys that will ultimately affect the reopening of the economy.

Here is the latest plans for the reopening of Pinellas County.