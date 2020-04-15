



Tampa, FL – Tampa Mayor, Jane Castor announced a local grant supplied in part by the Tampa Bay Rays, Buccaneers and Lightning that will go directly to Tampa residents in need of keeping the utilities on or the rent bills paid. Visit the One Tampa: Relief Now, Rise Together website now to confirm your eligibility.

City of Tampa and Mayor Jane Castor Announce the One Tampa: Relief Now, Rise Together Fund for COVID-19 Relief

Tampa, Florida (April 14, 2020)–As our community faces unprecedented challenges, the City of Tampa is offering critical financial support to those hit hardest by the COVID-19 crisis.

Today, Mayor Jane Castor announced details of the City’s new One Tampa: Relief Now, Rise Together fund and its first relief plan in partnership with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay and The Tampa Bay Chamber.

This COVID-19 Rent, Mortgage & Utility Relief Plan will provide direct rent, mortgage, or utility (water, gas, and electric) payments for eligible individuals, families, and businesses for one month–offering a lifeline to bridge the financial gap as many wait for state and federal funds to become available.

For individuals and families who reside within the City of Tampa, and meet other employment and income-qualifying criteria, the program will cover up to $1,000 for rent or mortgage paid directly to the landlord or mortgagor, and up to $250 for essential utilities.

For qualifying small businesses in the most vulnerable business sectors that have a physical location within one of the City of Tampa’s low income census tracts or one of its community redevelopment areas, the City will cover up to $4,000 for rent or mortgage, and up to $1,000 for utilities.

The goal is to offer critical financial assistance to the most in-need residents and business owners in our community. Those who may have lost their jobs, who have experienced pay cuts, or are working to keep employees on the payroll.

Eligibility information is currently available online. Applicants will be able to apply online, by phone, or by mail by filling out an online qualifying questionnaire, which will be available at noon on Friday, April 17th for individuals/families, and on Tuesday, April 21st for small businesses.

One Tampa is a testament to the generosity, unity, and spirit of our community. During these trying times, many have asked how they can help others in need.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, the Buccaneers, and the Rays and Rowdies, have already donated $100,000 each to the One Tampa fund to support our community. Others, including Amgen and Nick Haines of the Bromley Companies (overseeing Midtown construction), have also made generous donations to fund this important program.

Those wishing to get involved and help neighbors and small businesses in-need, can visit onetampa.org to make a tax-deductible donation. No donation is too small, and all funds will be used to directly support our community’s recovery.

“As a lifelong Tampanian, I know one thing to be true: Tampa has grit. When faced with challenges, our community always comes together to help our neighbors in need,” says Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. “One Tampa will provide critical financial support to those hit hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. For the hardworking individuals who lost their jobs or suffered pay cuts, the parents staying home to take care of their kids, and the small businesses working to keep employees on the payroll and fuel our economy, we need to do all that we can as a City to help our residents when they need it most. As we work to rise above these challenging times together, one thing is clear: we are one city, one community, and one Tampa—united now more than ever.”

In order to assist residents and businesses most in need across our community, the City of Tampa has partnered with two trusted local organizations to help mobilize the One Tampa relief program.

The City is enlisting the help of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, to ensure One Tampa funds are reaching the most in-need residents in every corner of our city.

“Many individuals in our community have had their lives disrupted by the COVID-19 crisis. And One Tampa funds will serve as a critical lifeline for many who are just trying to stay afloat during these uncertain times,” explains Clara Reynolds, President & CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. “These funds will make all the difference for some families and individuals who may have lost their jobs and are facing real hardships due to coronavirus. We are proud to partner with the City of Tampa on this important initiative to offer help to residents when they need it most.”

The Tampa Bay Chamber will also be a vital partner to help effectively connect to small businesses that qualify for these grants and when needed, assist in the application and payment process.

“The Tampa Bay Chamber supports the Mayor’s efforts to help make a difference for the City’s neediest, particularly those businesses that are most hard hit by this crisis,” says Tampa Bay Chamber President and CEO, Bob Rohrlack. “Among our many local Chamber partners, we will help encourage eligible businesses to take advantage of this targeted support and assist in whatever way possible to achieve positive outcomes.”

In addition to the OneTampa.org website, residents can also call the Crisis Center hotline at 2-1-1 and dial 7 for more information about One Tampa: Relief Now, Rise Together and assistance with the application process.

The City of Tampa and Mayor Jane Castor would like to thank the Tampa Bay Chamber and Crisis Center of Tampa Bay for their critical support and partnership during this campaign.

The City would also like to thank Diamond View, ChappellRoberts, and Sparxoo for their creative support developing the One Tampa branding campaign, video production, graphic design, and other creative services.

And finally the City would like to send a special thank you to all those who have generously donated to support this emergency relief fund and uplift our community during these difficult times.

For more information about how to apply for One Tampa: Relief Now, Rise Together or to donate to this emergency relief fund, please visit OneTampa.org

Details about qualifying criteria can be found online at our One Tampa site, however the application process will start for individuals and families on Friday, April 17th at noon, and Businesses can apply starting next Tuesday, April 21st at noon.

Don’t forget, if you call 2-1-1, dial 7 for information about Tampa’s Relief program.