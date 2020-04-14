



International advocacy organization Global Citizen announced earlier today an expanded list of artists who will appear in the One World: Together At Home global broadcast special being held in support of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic being led by the World Health Organization. The special will air Saturday, April 18th at 8:00-10:00 PM live ET across several channels including the ViacomCBS family of networks.

Newly announced artists include Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher and Victoria Beckham.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available and be sure to tune in with many around the globe for One World: Together At Home on April 18th. Check your local listings for more information.