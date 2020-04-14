Hillsborough County, FL –

Curfew Goes Into Effect in Hillsborough County Tonight, Monday, April 13

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update No.65

Hillsborough County, Fla. (April 13, 2020) – A curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. in

response to COVID-19 coronavirus will go into effect in Hillsborough County

starting this evening, Monday, April 13.

A majority of the members of the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group

(EPG) voted this afternoon to implement the curfew in response to reports that

some people are disregarding the State and Hillsborough’s Safer-at-Home

Orders, and are participating in large social gatherings.

Going to the grocery store, pharmacy, or to/from another essential activity,

is still allowed during curfew hours. Otherwise, residents must stay off the

streets. Social gatherings are not considered essential.

Also, EPG members endorsed the concept of an order mandating residents to wear

face coverings while in public where they will interact with other people.

This would include in stores, while using public transit, or running essential

errands. EPG members asked that a draft of such an order, similar to one

adopted in Osceola County, be prepared for review and implementation at their

next meeting on Thursday, April 16.

In addition to maintaining 6-foot social distancing, the Centers for Disease

Control advises the use of face coverings to slow the spread of the virus, and

help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to

others. A medical mask is not necessary for most people. Simple cloth face

coverings can be fashioned from household items or made at home from common

materials at low cost. For a video about how to make a simple cloth facemask,

go to Hillsborough County’s Official YouTube Channel