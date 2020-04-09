



Pinellas County, FL – RCS Pinellas said a drop in donations comes as at time when more people need their help.

A RCS spokesperson sent us this information: “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen a major decrease in food donations. Due to low supply, our grocery store pickups have decreased as well. This not only affects our food bank and the guests that come through our doors, but this also affects the other 75 sub-sites (food pantries/soup kitchens) that we support as well.”

Food donations will be accepted at the Food Bank on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8a.m. until 3:30p.m. and on Thursdays from 8am until 6:30pm.

The address to the food bank is 700 Druid Rd. Clearwater, FL 33756

The nonprofit teamed up with Pinellas County to collect PPE donations. Those are accepted Mon-Fri 8am until noon, but the site plans to be closed Friday 4/10/2020.

Residents can make an online donation at www.rcspinellas.org/donate.